‘Absolutely Absurd’: Dean Martin’s Daughter Responds To John Legend Changing Lyrics To ‘Baby, Its Cold Outside’

Dean Martin’s daughter has spoken out about the recent change in lyrics to her father’s famous Christmas song “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.”

Musicians John Legend and Kelly Clarkson recorded a new version of the song, which had a lyric change that has become somewhat controversial, according to a report published by ABC News. All lyrics that seemed to suggest the woman was being coerced into staying with the man in the song.

Legend revealed the “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” lyric change in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“Kelly: ‘What will my friends think … ‘ John: ‘I think they should rejoice,’ Kelly: ‘ … if I have one more drink?’ John: ‘It’s your body, and your choice.'”

Martin’s daughter, Deana, appeared on “Good Morning Britain” and called the lyric change “absolutely absurd.” (RELATED: John Legend’s ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ Cover Features The Line ‘It’s Your Body, And Your Choice’)

“You do not change the lyrics to the song,” Martin said. “He’s made it more sexual with those words … and I think what he’s done is, he’s stealing the thunder from [composer] Frank Loesser’s song and from my dad. He should write his own song if he doesn’t like this one, but don’t change the lyrics. It’s a classic, perfect song.”

“[My dad] would say it’s absurd. I think that John should just have left it alone,” Martin added. She added that John Legend is “fantastic” and “a great writer.”

Legend and Clarkson’s version of the song will be released Friday.