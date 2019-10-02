John Legend Slams Trump, Says The President Is ‘Threatened By Women’ Who Aren’t ‘Submissive To Him’

John Legend took another swipe at President Donald Trump, this time, when asked about a twitter feud between himself, Trump, and the singer’s wife, Chrissy Teigen.

The comments were made during the 40-year-old singer’s interview on NPR’s “It’s Been a Minute” podcast that aired Tuesday, according to The Hill. (RELATED: John Legend Calls On Sarah Sanders To Resign If She Doesn’t Want To Be Harassed)

The host of the show, Sam Sanders, pressed the singer about the back-and-forth with the president that was sparked when Trump tweeted about how the two appeared to be taking “praise” for the criminal justice reform legislation that he passed after Legend appeared on a MSNBC’s Town Hall about criminal justice and didn’t mention the president. (RELATED: Singer John Legend Defends Kaepernick’s National Anthem Protest)

“Yeah,” the “Tonight” singer admitted. “We didn’t — by the way, we didn’t say anything bad about him. Just think how needy you have to be to watch MSNBC on a Sunday night. And so he [Trump] was mad that we didn’t talk about him and we didn’t actively praise him.”

“And then he — what? He called Chrissy something,” Sanders asked. “What’d he call her?”

“He [Trump] called her a filthy-mouthed wife,” Legend went on. “So he called me a boring singer. John Legend and his filthy-mouthed wife didn’t praise him.”

“By the way, my filthy-mouthed wife, she had nothing to do with the show,” he added. “He just wanted to mention her because I think she’s been a foil to him in the past. He’s blocked her in the past, and I think he’s always threatened by women that have their own voice and aren’t submissive to him.”

At the time, Teigen tweeted that Trump was a “p—- ass bitch” for not tagging her in his tweet and the comment became a viral hashtag.