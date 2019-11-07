‘This Isn’t A MAGA Rally!’: Joy Behar Scolds Audience For Cheering Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle

Joy Behar scolded the studio audience Thursday after some of them cheered for “The View” guests Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

WATCH:

Whoopi Goldberg began the segment by taking issue with Trump Jr’s complaint that outrage was not equivalent across the aisle. “You were talking about the white powder that your family got, this guy’s family is getting the same thing, and why is it okay for one and not both? People shouldn’t be doing it,” she said.

“I don’t know if that’s happening to him, first and foremost,” Trump Jr. responded. (RELATED: ‘The View’ Blasts Trump Jr. For ‘Outing Whistleblower’ — Their Network Just Fired Epstein-Story Leaker)

“We don’t know if it happened to you. We’re taking your —” Goldberg tried to dispute his claims.

“It was recorded,” Trump Jr. protested.

“There was a case,” Guilfoyle cut in.

“I’m sorry. Stop yelling. Stop yelling,” Joy Behar covered her ear.

Sunny Hostin turned to Guilfoyle then, saying, “You’re a lawyer. I’m a former prosecutor. Did you advise your boyfriend that it is a federal crime to out a whistle-blower?”

“I didn’t advise him it’s a federal crime,” Guilfoyle replied. “I said, ‘I left you alone for ten minutes. What happened?'”

“It’s only a federal crime for the IG to do it,” Trump Jr. protested.

“That’s a lie. That’s not true,” Hostin shot back. “It is a crime.”

“It’s not accurate,” Trump Jr. insisted.

“My law degree says it is, but nevertheless —” Hostin argued.

According to the statute, however, both Hostin and Trump Jr. may have been wrong — although Trump Jr. was likely correct in stating that he hadn’t broken any law. The Daily Mail’s David Martosko shared a section of the law that suggested provisions protecting a whistleblower’s identity only applied to “the (permanent) United States Office of Special Counsel.”

Today I learned the federal Whistleblower Protection Act of 1989 includes one section about protecting the anonymity of whistle-blowers–and it only applies to the (permanent) United States Office of Special Counsel. There’s nothing in there about private citizens or anyone else. pic.twitter.com/nTndDwm2jo — David Martosko (@dmartosko) November 7, 2019

As the conversation quickly spiraled into everyone at the table talking at once, Hostin turned to Trump Jr. and asked whether he regretted sharing the whistleblower’s name.

“I don’t think I should have to forego my First Amendment rights,” Trump Jr. responded. “I don’t want to create hysteria. I was reading an article, the name was out there. I didn’t even realize this is some sort of big secret.”

Hostin asked again whether he regretted repeating the name.

“No, I don’t regret doing it. I shouldn’t have to forego my First Amendment rights,” Trump Jr. said again. “It’s out there, I read it in an article, I’ve been reading it for a week, I saw it on the Drudge Report. This is not some secret but because it’s Donald Trump Jr., because he’s an outspoken guy —”

Behar interrupted then, turning on the audience and scolding them as they continued to cheer. “This is not a MAGA rally, okay?” she said. “Calm down!”