Trump Jr. Says ‘Adam Schiff Is Basically The Jussie Smollett Of Congress’

Donald Trump Jr. said Wednesday that House Judiciary Chairman Adam Schiff is “basically the Jussie Smollett of Congress on steroids.”

The president’s son appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show to discuss the possibility of impeachment against President Donald Trump and a number of other recent political developments.

WATCH:

Hannity opened the segment with a reference to the questions surrounding Hunter Biden and his work with Ukrainian gas company Burisma, arguing that if the person in the spotlight were a member of the Trump family the response would be markedly different. (RELATED: This Weekend Can’t Come Fast Enough For CNN’s Anti-Trump All-Stars)

“No experience in Ukraine, no experience in oil, gas, energy, you get paid millions of dollars, and in China it’s even better, you fly in with the Air Force Two and you get the $1.5 billion in private equity with “Whitey” Bulger’s nephew and John Kerry’s stepson —” Hannity began.

“If I went to China and did that, Sean, and came back with $1.05 — not $1.5 billion. $1.05, we would solve the media problem,” Trump Jr. laughed. “Their heads would explode, there would be no fake news media left. That’s how bad it would be. The whole thing is ridiculous, Sean.”

Trump Jr. went on to bring up Schiff and the media coverage of the Trump administration, adding, “Adam Schiff has never been afraid of a microphone. He’s never met any camera he didn’t love. Frankly he’s never met a camera he didn’t lie to.”

“Adam Schiff is basically the Jussie Smollett of Congress on steroids,” Trump Jr. continued. “I’ve never seen anything so ridiculous. And if a Republican member of Congress did this, the media would be all over them. They wouldn’t just accept it. What was it, Buzzfeed today? ‘It doesn’t matter that Adam Schiff lied to us because he’s pushing our agenda.'”

The bottom line, Trump Jr. argued, was that the president’s critics “hate Trump more than they love America.”