REVIEW: ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Episode ‘Rest In Pieces’ Is An Epic Bloodbath

“American Horror Story: 1984” had a ton of blood in the new episode “Rest in Pieces.”

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SERIOUS SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEPING READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

Just like I predicted, it was a bloodbath now that all the major characters are back at Camp Redwood. They’re not just back. They’re also joined by some new people. (REVIEW: ‘American Horror Story: 1984′ Continues With Epic Episode ‘The Lady In White’)

Dylan McDermott’s character Bruce, who I thought was left for dead last episode, is on site, and made it clear his goal is to have a body count higher than the Night Stalker.

It also appears sides are officially drawn. On one team, we have Donna and Brooke. They’re interested in revenge. While Donna isn’t completely innocent, Brooke most certainly is, and is looking to kill those who wronged her. That’d obviously be Margaret.

On Margaret’s team, we have Bruce and the Night Stalker. Their goal? Very simple. Massacre all the musicians attending the festival at Camp Redwood.

The ghosts (other than Montana) are all siding together to make Mr. Jingles life a living hell now that he’s also dead and can’t move on.

Speaking of Mr. Jingles, his story got even a little sadder this week. After being stabbed and left in the lake to die again, the ghost of his younger brother dragged him under water.

He sees his mother and Bobby, once again. Together they talk, and it looks like they’ve maybe found peace. I said Mr. Jingles would be a likely ally of Brooke before this was all over. Remember, he has every reason to hate Margaret just as much.

It looks like that’s going to happen.

Montana is also a wildcard at this point. Trevor offered to commit suicide to remain at the camp forever with her, but she refused. However, it’s clear she’s turning the page, and doesn’t want to be a vicious killer anymore.

All I know for sure is there’s only one episode left, and now the battle lines are clearly drawn. We’ve got Team Margaret, Team Brooke and Team Ghosts and they’re all out to do their own things.

If that doesn’t have you amped, then I don’t know what to tell you. Tune in this upcoming Wednesday on FX for the season finale of “AHS: 1984.”