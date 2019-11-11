Adam Scott Will Star In TV Show Produced And Directed By Ben Stiller For Apple TV+

Adam Scott is headed to Apple TV+ for a new series called “Severance.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scott will star in the series from Ben Stiller for the new streaming service. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

THR also reported the following plot details about the series, which has no set release date yet:

Severance is a workplace thriller that is set at Lumen Industries, a company looking to take work-life balance to a new level. Scott will star as Mark, an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together.

Obviously, we don’t have a ton of details about the plot, but I’m already all in on this. Adam Scott is one of the best actors in the game.

Everything he touches seems to turn to gold. Look no further than “Step Brothers” and “Parks and Rec” for proof of that fact.

He’s absolutely hilarious and can cover a wide range of roles.

If Scott is going to be in a new series and it’s coming from the brain of Ben Stiller, then I refuse to believe it won’t be awesome.

An employee with a dark past trying to put his life together? Yeah, you can go ahead and count me in for that.

There’s limitless possibilities for a story about a secretive past.

Keep checking back for more details when I have them. If Scott is even a fraction as entertaining in this as he was in his old stuff, then we’re in for a great time.

Also, Apple TV+ is shaping up to be awesome. I might have to open up the wallet and give it a chance.