Here Is What A Mother Told Her Children Before A Mexican Drug Cartel Gunned Her Down 

Thirteen-year-old Devin Langford spoke out Sunday about the traumatic massacre of his family at the hands of a Mexican drug cartel.

A Mexican drug cartel reportedly ambushed Langford’s family on Nov. 4, massacring nine women and children traveling near the U.S.-Mexican border. Langford said in an exclusive interview with ABC News that he walked 14 miles over the course of several hours to get help after his mother and siblings were shot.

“They just started hitting the car at first with a bunch of bullets, just started shooting rapidly at us,” Langford said. “It felt real scary and felt like a lot of bullets.” (RELATED: Suspect Arrested In Connection To Massacre Of American Mormon Family)

The cartel members shot at his family’s car, Langford told ABC, and the boy said that one of the bullets struck the engine and prevented his mother from driving forward. His mother, Dawna Langford, told the children in the car to “get down right now” he said.

“She was praying to the Lord and she was trying to start the car up to get out of there,” the 13-year-old said tearfully. Dawna Langford did not survive the attack, and neither did Devin Langford’s siblings 11-year-old Trevor and two-year-old Rogan.

Langford described the murderers holding long guns and wearing what he thought were bulletproof vests. He also described his fear that the shooters might be following him in order to shoot him during his fourteen-mile walk to get help. (RELATED: Mormon Family Massacred While Traveling Along The US-Mexico Border)

“Afterwards, they got us out of the car and got us on the floor and then drove off,” Langford said. His siblings attempted to flee with him but were too injured, ABC reports, with sister Kylie Langford shot in the foot and brother Brixton Langford shot in the chest. Langford hid his brother Brixton behind a bush.

“We put him behind a bush and I wasn’t hit or nothing,” Langford told ABC. “So I started walking because every one of them were bleeding really bad so I was trying to get in a rush to get there.”

WATCH:

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.