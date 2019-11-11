SEC Shorts Releases Hysterical Video About LSU Beating Alabama

SEC shorts dropped a laugh-out-loud video in response to LSU beating Alabama.

They released “LSU buries Alabama” Monday morning, and it shows a man in a LSU jersey burying an Alabama fan while being questioned by a police officer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If you’re a fan of the sport, I suggest you give it a watch below. It’s pretty funny.

This is the kind of energy I hope never ends. I hope LSU fans and the SEC never stop rubbing in this loss to fans of the Crimson Tide.

Alabama’s had it so good for so long, and now they need a miracle to make the playoff. It’s about damn time they felt a little pain.

The Tigers traveled to Tuscaloosa and murdered Nick Saban’s squad right in the dirt. It wasn’t ever in question. LSU was the better team by a mile.

RAPID REACTION: LSU murders Alabama. Wisconsin gets a gritty win against Iowa. I told you all this would happen. pic.twitter.com/2xYv3mE2Sg — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 10, 2019

I don’t care if the Tigers lose the next two dozen games against Alabama. I just don’t want them to ever stop bringing this up.

They went into Alabama’s house and dropped the hammer. It’s a situation football fans dream about unfolding!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Nov 11, 2019 at 4:41am PST

Well done, SEC Shorts. Hell of a funny video for football fans.