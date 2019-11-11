Tom Brady Honors The ‘Real Heroes’ That Make It Possible For Him And Other To Play The Game Of Football

Tom Brady sent a great message Monday to honor the “real heroes” he said that make it possible for him and others to play the game of football.

“Football can seem very important around here, which makes days like today, where we honor all the service men and women who selflessly defend our freedom and rights, even more important,” the 42-year-old New England Patriots QB wrote on Instagram, along with a great shot of those serving our country, though it is unclear just who’s in the picture and how long ago it was taken. (RELATED: Here’s The Message Tom Brady Had On Instagram During Super Bowl Parade: ‘6 #StillHere’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Nov 11, 2019 at 7:40am PST

“At the end of the day we play a game, and it wouldn’t be possible without the real heroes,” he added. “Men and women who risk their lives in defense of others they’ve never met.” (RELATED: 17 Sexy Photos Of Gisele Bundchen [SLIDESHOW])

Brady continued, “To our nations Veterans, we are grateful for your discipline, your bravery, your sacrifice and your selflessness. Today and everyday… thank you.”

The message was just one of many shared on social media on Veterans Day from players in the National Football League and the NFL itself.

Check out some of those terrific tributes!

“We are thankful for the service and sacrifice of @steelers OT Alejandro Villanueva, today and every day,” the NFL tweeted. “#VeteransDay #SaluteToService.”

We are thankful for the service and sacrifice of @steelers OT Alejandro Villanueva, today and every day. #VeteransDay #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/KJ9bWxJIHz — NFL (@NFL) November 11, 2019

We are thankful for the service and sacrifice of @Patriots LS Joe Cardona, today and every day. ???????? #VeteransDay #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/m5FVHYUYTV — NFL (@NFL) November 11, 2019

Thank you to all who have served, and continue to serve our country.#VeteransDay | #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/J7bQdRbWj9 — Broncos Off Field (@BroncosOffField) November 11, 2019

Our heroes. The #49ers were honored to host 27 military families at practice yesterday. Thank you to all of our service members and their families for your commitment and sacrifice. #SaluteToService | #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/qHBaUYulHy — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 11, 2019

Thank you to the men, women and families, for your service and sacrifice for this great country. Y’all are the true heroes and we are beyond grateful! #VeteransDay #USA — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) November 11, 2019