Dwayne Haskins Named Permanent Starting Quarterback For The Redskins

The Washington Redskins have officially locked Dwayne Haskins in as the starting quarterback.

According to Ian Rapoport on Monday, interim head coach Bill Callahan named the former Ohio State star the starter for the remaining games on the schedule.

#Redskins interim coach Bill Callahan officially names first-round pick Dwayne Haskins their starting QB for the rest of the season. @MikeGarafolo had reported last week this was in the works. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2019

This is the correct call for the Redskins. Their season is over and the playoffs aren’t going to happen this year.

If they’re not playing for anything, then the goal has to be to prepare for the future. Dwayne Haskins is the future, and that means getting him reps.

I was for keeping Haskins on the bench if he wasn’t prepared or the team was in the hunt. The latter is obviously not the case and Haskins has shown improvement.

They might as well put him on the field at this point and see how much more he can grow as a passer. Things started off ugly, but he looked substantially better in a loss to the Bills.

At this point, there’s literally nothing to lose by playing Haskins. It’s an upside, especially if he knows he’s got nothing on the line.

Let him throw the ball around, let him make mistakes and it’ll pay off down the road.