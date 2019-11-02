Dwayne Haskins To Get His First Career Start For The Redskins Against The Bills

Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins will get his first NFL start this weekend.

According to ProFootballTalk on Sunday, interim head coach Bill Callahan told the media that Dwayne Haskins will start against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The move comes after the team has already given reps to Case Keenum, Colt McCoy and the former Ohio State star.

Despite the fact I have high hopes for Haskins, there’s no doubt he hasn’t looked ready at all for the NFL. He looks like he’s playing at a different pace out there.

In his limited reps this season, he’s thrown no touchdowns and has four interceptions. To call it ugly would be an understatement.

Yet, there’s no doubt at all that he’s got some major talent. All you have to do is look at his college film to know Haskins is can throw the ball down field.

Like a lot of rookies, he’s just struggled to pick up the NFL game so far. That doesn’t mean he’ll be garbage forever, but it does mean he might not look great against the Bills.

All I know for sure is that Keenum and McCoy aren’t the answer for the Redskins. They need to give Haskins his chance, and he’ll be getting it this weekend.

We’ll see if he can play better than he has so far during the 2019 season. If not, he might be quickly headed back to the bench.