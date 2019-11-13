‘Whoopi Goldberg Didn’t Shake My Hand’: Don Jr. Reflects On His Interview With ‘The View’ 

Donald Trump Jr. opened up about his behind-the-scenes experience while visiting ABC’s ‘The View’ to promote his new book “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us“— it turns out some of the hosts weren’t so professional, according to Trump Jr.
“Whoopi is a little different, there was no hand shake, she would not say my last name, you saw that — even on camera,” said Trump Jr.
Trump Jr. told the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill that co-host Joy Behar was much more polite to him than co-host Whoopi Goldberg, even after the contentious interview. (RELATED:Donald Trump Jr. Scores ‘View’ Highest Rating in More Than Six Months.)
“Joy was actually great, she came up before, we shook hands, sort of joked around for a bit,” she was actually quite nice and respectful afterwards as well.
WATCH:
