Insane Fight Breaks Out At Popeyes Chicken. The Video Is Absurd

An insane fight at Popeyes has gone viral.

In a video posted on Twitter by ESPN Drunk, multiple people can be seen engaged in a massive altercation. Initially, it looked like it was just a couple of women going at it.

Then, out of seemingly nowhere, a guy came in and threw a brutal punch at one of the women. He cocked back and let it fly.

Did he stop after one? Nope! He just kept swinging. Eventually, the police arrived and put and end to it. Watch the wild video below.

Just when you think things at Popeyes have quieted down pic.twitter.com/E17hhiGU7G — ESPN Drunk (@EspnDrunk) November 12, 2019

I'm honestly at a loss for words on this one. It doesn't even appear to be over the chicken sandwich from Popeyes!

It just seems like these idiots were fighting for the hell of it. Is this where we are now as a nation? We just fight each other in the parking lots of fast food joints?

What an absurd situation.

Here’s some free advice for everybody out there. If you’re an adult man and you find yourself punching women at a Popeyes, then things have gone really wrong in your life.

Just pack it up and go home. It’s over for you. You’re a loser and your future almost certainly isn’t bright.

Be better, people. Be much better than fighting outside of a Popeyes.