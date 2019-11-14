George Soros’ Foundation Demands Fox News Ban Joe DiGenova

A letter, issued Thursday, from George Soros’ Open Society Foundation demands that Fox News Channel ban Joe diGenova from coming on air after he made a bizarre allegation against Soros, saying that he controlled some of America’s intelligence agencies.

The letter, written by Open Society Foundation president Patrick Gaspard, said that he demands, “an on-air retraction and request that you bar Mr. diGenova as a guest on your network.”

He also called diGenova’s comments “beyond fiction” and “beyond ludicrous.”

Last night, yet again, Fox gave air time to McCarthyism. This has to stop. My letter to @FoxNews:

This comes after diGenova made the false claim that, “there’s no doubt that George Soros controls a very large part of the career foreign service of the United States State Department” on Fox Business on Wednesday.

Many mainstream conservatives have criticized Soros for his progressive activism, but he has also become the target of many unfounded conspiracies.

The billionaire recently said that Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren has “emerged as the clear-cut person to beat” in 2020.

Soros lamented the rise of populism in an interview last year, telling the Washington Post, “everything that could go wrong, has gone wrong.” (RELATED: George Soros Says Trump’s Fears About The Economy Will Prompt Him To Make A Bad Deal With China)