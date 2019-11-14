‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Who Almost Brought Alex Trebek To Tears Announces Fundraiser For Cancer Research

The “Jeopardy!” contestant behind the moment that almost brought Alex Trebek to tears has revealed a plan to raise money for cancer research in the host’s honor.

Contestant Dhruv Gaur went viral this week after using his final answer to write a message of love to Trebek, who is battling stage four pancreatic cancer, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

Now, Gaur has shared his plan to keep honoring Trebek during Thursday’s episode of the “The Ellen Show.”

“Something that a lot of contestants on the tournament and I are going to be doing tonight and tomorrow night is during the finals of the Tournament of Champions that will be airing,” he told Ellen DeGeneres. “We’re going to be playing along at home and for every question that we get right, we’re going to be donating a dollar to the Lustgarten Foundation to support Pancreatic Cancer research.” (RELATED: ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Loses $1,995 To Write That He Loves Alex Trebek)

Guar also talked about what led to his decision to forfeit his money and give the “We love you, Alex” answer.

He made us all cry on @Jeopardy on Monday. Tomorrow he’s here. pic.twitter.com/4aC6EHyBCM — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 14, 2019

“He had come back to the green room and talked to all the contestants who were on the tournament, and we could really tell that it was tough for him,” Gaur recalled of how Trebek was feeling back in September. “So when I got up there, obviously I wasn’t going to win the game or anything, so I was like, ‘I could try to figure out the right answer, or I could do something for this person who might need it right now.'”

Trebek is such a beloved game show host and this moment was truly touching for “Jeopardy!” fans to watch. I love watching the things people have been doing for Trebek since he announced his diagnosis in March.