‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Finishes Chemotherapy, Set To Tape Next Season

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek made a huge announcement regarding his health after being diagnosed with cancer.

Trebek, 79, revealed he had finished his chemotherapy treatments for his pancreatic cancer and would be taping the next season of “Jeopardy!” according to a report published Thursday by Fox31.

“It’s another day at the office, and an exciting day because so many great things have been happening,” the game show host said. “I’ve gone through a lot of chemotherapy. Thankfully, that is now over. I’m on the mend and that’s all I can hope for right now.”

“We have some exciting things coming up and I can’t wait to share them with all of you,” he added. “Let me tell you, it’s going to be a good year.” (RELATED: Alex Trebek Announces He Was Diagnosed With Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer)

The next season will return to television on Sept. 9.

Trebek announced he had been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer back in March. Three percent of patients diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer live five years past the diagnosis, according to the American Cancer Society.

The game show host’s recovery has been miraculous. I was extremely worried about Trebek when he was originally diagnosed, but he seems to be fighting the cancer as best he can. I’m looking forward to seeing him on the next season of “Jeopardy!”