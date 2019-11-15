Editorial

Kate Middleton Wows In Pretty Purple Skirt Suit Look In Norfolk

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gestures as she delivers a speech, officially opening the Nook Children's Hospice in Norfolk, Britain November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gestures as she delivers a speech, officially opening the Nook Children's Hospice in Norfolk, Britain November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Kate Middleton was quite the vision Friday when she stepped out in a pretty purple skirt suit outfit during an official outing in Norfolk, Britain.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve, button-up jacket and skirt combo during a visit to the Nook Children’s Hospice. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

She completed the terrific fall look with loose hair, black tights and black high heels. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

To say she looked perfect would be an understatement.

“Five years ago The Duchess of Cambridge launched @EACH_Hospices’ Nook Appeal, which aimed to raise funds for a purpose-built children’s hospice near Norwich — today The Duchess officially opened The Nook in Framingham Earl,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read, along with a photo from the day’s event.

Middleton’s fashion sense is always on point. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.