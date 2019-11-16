Elise Stefanik Fires Back At ‘Misogynist’ George Conway After He Calls Her ‘Trash’

Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik fired back at George Conway on Saturday, calling him a misogynist and criticizing him for spreading a doctored image of her.

Conway, the husband of White House aide Kellyanne Conway, called Stefanik “lying trash” and urged voters to support her Democratic challenger. Conway, a longtime Republican lawyer, became a sharp critic of President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans. (RELATED: Kellyanne Conway Gets Fiery After CNN Plays Clip Of Her Husband Criticizing Trump)

Stefanik ripped Conway in a tweet, writing: “the one thing I’ve NEVER been called in my life is TRASH,” adding: “You need serious help. My opponent Taxin’ Tedra [Cobb] can have your sick mysogynist [sic] support.”

And for you @gtconway3d – the one thing I’ve NEVER been called in my life is TRASH. You need serious help. My opponent Taxin’ Tedra can have your sick mysogynist support. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 16, 2019

Conway on Saturday also apparently spread a doctored image of Stefanik, that appeared to show her flipping the middle finger.

“The photoshopped picture that the Leftist Twitter mob led by George Conway is circulating is FAKE – I’ve been so busy exposing Adam Schiff’s #regimeofsecrecy that I haven’t had time for a manicure in weeks!” Stefanik wrote on Twitter.

In his ongoing quest to blindly attack @EliseStefanik, George Conway (@gtconway3d) happily shared what appears to be a photoshopped picture of her. pic.twitter.com/CaBpF5bNqO — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 16, 2019

Conway’s account deleted the tweets after facing criticism for spreading misinformation.

