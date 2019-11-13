George Conway: Trump ‘Needs To Be Removed’ From Office

George Conway, prominent attorney and husband to White House aide Kellyanne Conway, explained why he thinks President Donald Trump needs to be removed from office on MSNBC on Wednesday.

“To go back to the point about him still asserting that it’s ‘perfect,’ he actually has convinced himself of that. And it’s not only debilitating to his defense, it shows why he needs to be removed,” Conway said.

“Because he doesn’t understand, he can’t comprehend why what he did was so wrong. He’s incapable of carrying out the duties of his office.”

“Do you think that anything that happened today changed the sort of sense of what the calculation is that he’s likely to be impeached by the House but that it’s a really steep hill to see him convicted in the Senate?” MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace asked.

“I think–I don’t know that it changed this day, in and of itself, has changed anything. It may have moved a little bit,” he responded.

“I think we have to see the rest of the testimony. I think, as you talked about in the prior hour, it’s the bricks, the bricks that all fit together. And I think the public is going to start to see the bricks. And this is the…foundation.”

Conway has been a public critic of Trump since 2018. In August, he said that people should vote for former Republican Rep. Joe Walsh to “trigger” Trump in 2020. (RELATED: George Conway: Giuliani ‘Destroyed His Reputation’ Working For Trump)

Previously Conway said that Trump is “guilty beyond a reasonable doubt” in the charge of “unfitness for office.”

Meanwhile, his marriage to Kellyanne Conway has been a source of much confusion for many in the media.