Kennedy: Trump Looked Like A ‘Big Dumb Baby’ Over Impeachment Tweets

Fox Business host Lisa Kennedy said during Friday’s broadcast Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered” that President Donald Trump looked like a “big dumb baby” in his tweets.

“There was some really weird stuff that went on in this. Has it risen to the level of impeachment? Well, if it has, that’s what we should be focusing on, and frankly, we’re not,” she said.

“Should the president be tweeting at her, mid-hearing? No, it makes him look like a big dumb baby,” she continued. “And he makes her look like a victim, and if he had just let it go, the entire–the last two days of hearings and testimony would’ve been a snooze fest.”

Many accused Trump of witness tampering Friday over his tweets aimed at former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch as she testified to Congress.

….They call it “serving at the pleasure of the President.” The U.S. now has a very strong and powerful foreign policy, much different than proceeding administrations. It is called, quite simply, America First! With all of that, however, I have done FAR more for Ukraine than O. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

“That was a turning point in this hearing so far,” Fox News’ Bret Baier said about the tweet. “She was already a sympathetic witness & the President’s tweet ripping her allowed Schiff to point it out real time characterizing it as witness tampering or intimidation -adding an article of impeachment real-time.”

That was a turning point in this hearing so far. She was already a sympathetic witness & the President’s tweet ripping her allowed Schiff to point it out real time characterizing it as witness tampering or intimidation -adding an article of impeachment real-time. https://t.co/HSCkGMIqmH — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) November 15, 2019

Fox News host Chris Wallace also sounded off about the hearings Friday, saying that if you didn’t feel “moved” by Yovanovitch’s testimony then you “don’t have a pulse.” (RELATED: Fox News’ Chris Wallace: Taylor Testimony ‘Very Damaging’ To Trump)