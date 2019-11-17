Lara Trump On 2020 Race And Hillary Clinton

The president’s daughter-in-law and campaign adviser Lara Trump sat down with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss the 2020 race and her thoughts on if Hillary Clinton decides to jump into the race.

When asked about which 2020 Democratic candidate the campaign is worried about, Trump responded that they weren’t too concerned about any candidate in the race, instead listing off some of the president’s biggest accomplishments — including record low unemployment numbers. (RELATED: ‘Whoopi Goldberg Didn’t Shake My Hand’: Don Jr. Reflects On His Interview With ‘The View’.)

“We’re not really worried particularity about any specific candidate, but I will say that almost all of their policies should frighten all Americans,” said Trump.

WATCH: