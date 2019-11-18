‘Charlie’s Angels’ Director Elizabeth Banks Hit Back At Criticism Of Reboot As Film Struggles At Box Office

“Charlie’s Angels” director Elizabeth Banks hit back at criticism of the reboot after the movie failed to crack the $9 million mark at the box office on its opening weekend.

“Well, if you’re going to have a flop, make sure your name is on it at least 4x,” the 45-year-old actress tweeted following reports of the box office numbers. “I’m proud of #CharliesAngels and happy it’s in the world.”(RELATED: Elizabeth Banks Thinks Donald Trump Had A Role In The DNC Email Hack)

“You’ve had 37 Spider-Man movies and you’re not complaining,” the “Hunger Games” star also shared with Wall Street Journal, per IndieWire.com in a piece published Monday. “I think women are allowed to have one or two action franchises every 17 years — I feel totally fine with that.” (RELATED: ‘Hangover’ Star Mocks Trump In DNC Video ‘Donald Decoded’ [VIDEO])

“Being in a big franchise allows you to have it all,” she added. “I recognize the same thing, it’s almost unfair for women. The best roles are usually in small movies, but then you don’t make any money. It’s okay to want to make money.”

One person wrote on Twitter about the films’s reboot, “Investor: ‘Why did you lose me 41 million dollars, Elizabeth?”

Elizabeth Banks: ‘BECAUSE MEN ARE TRASH.”

While another came to the director’s defense tweeting, “I have a LOT of respect for this tweet. You made a fun movie

@ElizabethBanks! I hope it finds its audience down the line! #CharliesAngels.”

Before the movie came out, Banks told Entertainment Weekly she wanted to make a film that people could relate to.

“It was important to me to make a movie about women working together and supporting each other, and not make a movie about their romantic entanglements or their mother they don’t call enough,” the “Pitch Perfect” star shared. “When I’m at work, I don’t talk about those things. I get on with my job. It felt important to do that for the Angels, to treat them with the respect their skill set demands.”

The director also shared that she wanted her movie to be fun, and credited her stars Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott for making that a reality.