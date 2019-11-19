Watch Clips From The Upcoming ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘The Ones You Can’t See’

CBS has dropped three clips from the upcoming episode of “SEAL Team.”

The plot of “The Ones You Can’t See,” according to the YouTube description for the promo, is, “As Jason contemplates surgery for an injury, Bravo Team is on a mission abroad to help the secret service prevent a sniper attack on U.S. dignitaries.” (RELATED: REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team’ Is Excellent In New Episode ‘All Along the Watchtower: Part 2’)

In the three clips released early, Jason is seen in pain while running with Sonny, Clay and Sonny are talking about Jason’s health as Ray preps to take over Bravo in Paris and a doctor tells the Bravo leader his damage might not be fixable in another.

Watch all three clips below.

Well, it looks like I hit the nail on the head with my prediction for this episode. I said it’d focus a lot on Jason’s health, and here we are.

It’s clear from all three of those clips that “The Ones You Can’t See” is going to focus a ton on Jason after a couple action-packed episodes.

Now, the question is how much will it focus on his mental health? I guess we’ll find out Wednesday night on CBS!

It should also be interesting to follow Ray as he takes over Bravo on a temporary basis as Jason sits this one out.

As a huge fan of “SEAL Team,” I’m pumped to see if this is a preview of things to come. There’s no doubt Ray is capable of a command role, but will he get it?

Tune in Wednesday night on CBS. It’s going to be another great episode of the best military show on TV.