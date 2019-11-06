Watch 2 Clips From The Upcoming ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘All Along The Watchtower: Part 2’

Two clips have been released from the new “SEAL Team” episode “All Along the Watchtower: Part 2.”

In last week’s episode, Bravo was sent to Yemen to protect an ambassador amid instability in the region. When the compound comes under attack, they buckle down and prepare for a major fight. The plot is very similar to the 2012 terrorist attack in Benghazi, Libya.

From the look of things, episode seven of season three will pick up right where we left off. In one of the clips, Bravo is being annoyed by one of the ambassador’s staff members as they prep for what will likely be a major gunfight. (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team‘ Channels Benghazi In Latest Episode ‘All Along the Watchtower: Part 1’)

In the other, mortar rounds strike the compound as Bravo prepares to evacuate the people inside. Give them both a watch below.

I also had the opportunity to see some photos from this episode. If the photos I’ve seen are a sign of things to come, then we’re in for one hell of an insane show Wednesday night on CBS.

It looks like this might be one of the most action-packed episodes of the year.

If you’re not already caught up on season three, I suggest you get started immediately. Through the first six episodes, “SEAL Team” has been incredibly strong.

It looks like things won’t slow down one bit Wednesday night. Tune in at 9:00 EST on CBS. It’s going to be a great one.