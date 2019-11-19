Politics

Stephanie Grisham Claims West Wing Offices Were Strewn With Obama Books And ‘You Will Fail’ Notes

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham speaks with Tucker Carlson. Screen Shot/Fox News

Screen Shot/Fox News

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham claimed that members of the Trump administration found unfriendly notes from Obama staffers when they moved into their West Wing offices.

CNN political correspondent Abby D. Phillip tweeted Tuesday about Grisham’s claim, saying, “WH Press Sec Stephanie Grisham claims Obama aides left ‘you will fail’ notes in offices for Trump aides: ‘We came into the WH, I’ll tell you something. Every office was filled with Obama books and we had notes left behind that said ‘you will fail,’ ‘you aren’t going to make it.'”

Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice was quick to refute Grisham’s claim, calling it “a bald-faced lie.” (RELATED: ‘Today Was A Public Joke’: Stephanie Grisham Says Impeachment Hearing Was A Dud)

Rice claimed that she had left a much different note for her successor, General Michael Flynn. She wrote in her book “Tough Love” that she had left best wishes and offers of help. “On a White House stationary card, I reiterate my best wishes for his success in a job so crucial to the nation’s security. I offer to help him, if ever I could…”

Obama speechwriter Cody Keenan did not admit to leaving a note, but did concede that he left something behind.

The Daily Mail’s David Martosko pushed back, saying that he had heard from a number of White House sources that those notes did, in fact, exist.

Martosko also cited sources who told him that Obama staffers “left Russian vodka inside cabinets” and left “mean notes in odd places … all about how we were doomed to failure.”