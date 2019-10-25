‘It’s Like You’re Fighting A Ghost’: Stephanie Grisham Sounds Off On Impeachment

The White House press secretary expressed frustration over the secretive impeachment inquiry taking place in the House of Representatives during an interview with Fox News on Thursday.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, likened the inquiry to a “ghost,” alluding to the secretive nature of House Democrats’ proceeding. (RELATED: Impeachment Proceedings Usually Move Swiftly, But Democrats Are Playing It Slow)

“It’s hard to message anything that’s going on behind closed doors and in secret,” Grisham told Fox News. “It’s like you’re fighting a ghost, you’re fighting against the air. So we’re doing the best we can.”

WATCH:

Trump and congressional Republicans have criticized Democrats for not holding impeachment hearings in public or holding a formal vote to launch the inquiry.

A group of House Republicans stormed a private hearing Wednesday, and Republican Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham introduced a resolution Thursday condemning Democrats’ handling of the impeachment inquiry. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Defends Trump, Calls Ocasio-Cortez And Co. ‘A Bunch Of Communists’)

“The purpose of the resolution is to let the House know that the process you’re engaging in regarding the attempted impeachment of President Trump is out-of-bounds, inconsistent with due process as we know it,” Graham said. “It’s a substantial deviation from what the House has done in the past regarding impeachment of other presidents.”

Graham added that if Republicans were conducting secret impeachment hearings, the media “would be beating the sh** out of all of us.”