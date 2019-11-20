Devin Nunes Yields To Adam Schiff ‘For Story Time Hour’

California Republican Rep. Devin Nunes yielded the floor during Wednesday’s impeachment inquiry to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff with a quip about the “story time hour” about to commence.

NUNES: "I yield to Mr. Schiff for story time hour."

“For those of you at home, it’s time to change the channel, turn down the volume, or hide the kids – put them to bed,” Nunes said. “Now I yield to Mr. Schiff for story time hour.”

“I thank the gentleman as always for his remarks,” Schiff said sarcastically to laughs from attendees.

Nunes’ Wednesday fireworks included relating a 10-item laundry list of “asinine” allegations against President Donald Trump made by Democrats over the past three years. (RELATED: ‘Go For A Walk’: Greg Gutfeld And CNN’s Oliver Darcy Lock Horns Over ‘The Five’ Impeachment Hearing Commentary)

From a transcript of Nunes’ remarks, as reported by the Daily Caller News Foundation:

Trump is a long-time Russian agent, as described in the Steele dossier.

The Russians gave Trump advance access to emails stolen from the DNC and the Hillary Clinton campaign.

The Trump campaign based some of its activities on these stolen documents.

Trump received nefarious materials from the Russians through a Trump Campaign aide.

Trump laundered Russian money through real estate deals.

Trump was blackmailed by Russia through his financial exposure with Deutsche Bank.

Trump had a diabolical plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

Trump changed the Republican National Committee platform to hurt Ukraine and benefit Russia.

The Russians laundered money through the NRA for the Trump campaign.

Trump’s son in law lied about his Russian contacts while obtaining his security clearance

Nunes, the House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member, criticized the media’s coverage of the ongoing inquiry on Tuesday, commenting on the “disconnect” between what viewers “actually saw and the mainstream media accounts describing it.”