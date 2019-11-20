Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Feels The Need To Tell Fans To Get Loud Against Penn State

Ohio State coach Ryan Day is apparently under the belief that fans of the Buckeyes need to be reminded when to get loud.

OSU and PSU will battle this weekend, and a spot in the B1G title game hangs in the balance. If Ohio State wins, they lock up the Big 10 East. You’d think it’d be obvious that people in the stadium would need to get loud, but Day thought they needed a reminder. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Eleven Warriors on Tuesday, Day told fans, “Every time Penn State has the ball, we need everyone to be as loud as they possibly can.”

Day has a message to the fans: “Every time Penn State has the ball, we need everyone to be as loud as they possibly can.” Day said it makes a big difference when the visiting team is trying to communicate. — Eleven Warriors (@11W) November 19, 2019

This is the most obvious statement in the history of obvious statements. Did fans really need to be told this?

Seriously, was anybody under the illusion that cheering when PSU was on offense wouldn’t be acceptable?

Does Day think fans of OSU are absolute morons? I honestly don’t understand why he made this comment. I don’t get it at all.

If fans of OSU don’t know when to cheer and when not to cheer, then they’re not real football fans. If you’re confused as to when to get loud and when to shut the hell up, then I suggest you become a golf or soccer fan.

This is Big 10 football we’re talking about. This is the biggest stage imaginable. If you’re not geared up for that, then just get out of the way.

I’d like to think OSU fans have enough intelligence to know when and when not to crank things up. I guess we’ll find out Saturday.

Tune in at noon EST on Fox to find out.