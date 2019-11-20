Survey Claims Washington D.C. Is The Most Masculine City In The World

Washington D.C. has been named the most masculine city in the world.

A survey from the Morning Consult found D.C. tied with Houston and Moscow for the top spot after surveying people on a “wide-ranging categories, including foods, beverages, activities, and cities to see what consumers view as masculine or feminine,” according to the Washington Examiner.

You can see the full results of the survey here. It’s incredibly stupid.

Ladies and gentlemen, we’ve officially found the dumbest survey on the internet. Washington D.C. the most masculine city?

Yeah, if you believe that I have oceanfront property in Montana worth millions that I’ll sell you for a couple dollars. (RELATED: The Loyal Fans, Readers And Followers Had Some Interesting Reactions To My Plan Of Becoming A Rancher In Montana)

If you believe that, the deed is already being changed for you.

Speaking of Montana, I used to live there. You know a location more masculine than Washington D.C.? The entire state of Montana.

Literally, just throw a dart at a map and you’ll find a city more masculine than the swamp.

The people I know in Montana are cut from a different kind of cloth than those in D.C., and it’s not even close.

Hell, the people I know in Wisconsin are the same way. We’re talking about men who have been molded in the cold temps of the countryside.

You know where people in D.C. grew up? Weak East Coast cities. You know what most people from the East Coast are? Not overly masculine. Good luck if you’re dependent on them for survival.

If you actually think D.C. is the most masculine city in America, please visit Montana. Go hiking in the middle of the mountains, and you’ll quickly change your mind once you come across some locals.