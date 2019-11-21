SOURCE: ‘Conversation Has Started’ On Paige VanZant’s UFC Return, Nothing Is Set In Stone

Talks are underway for Paige VanZant’s return to the octagon in the UFC.

A source incredibly close to the situation told me that the "conversation has started" on VanZant's highly-anticipated return, but the person also added that "nothing is official yet."

This is music to my ears. This is exactly what the fans want to hear, and it sounds like it makes perfect sense.

What the source told me comes right after VanZant hinted that she'd be returning in early 2020. If that's really the case, then talks at the early stages would be underway by now.

It’s also a great sign for her fans that she will for sure eventually be back in the octagon.

I can’t tell you how excited I am for whenever she finally fights again. The UFC star took it to Rachael Ostovich, but she hasn’t fought since.

She’s been dogged by injuries, but there’s no question she’s a hell of a fighter when fully healthy.

The questions we need answered now are who will she fight and at what weight class. She’s suggested she’d fight at 115 or 125.

Personally, I’d like to see her get in the octagon at 125, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

Keep checking back for more updates. This is a great development for fans of VanZant, and we’ll hopefully have more in the near future.