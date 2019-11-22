Exclusive: Don Jr. Takes On Jussie Smollett, Media and Tech Giants

Donald Trump Jr. took on actor Jussie Smollett for allegedly staging a hate hoax against himself, and discussed media bias and social media censorship in an exclusive interview with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill.
“Really, 2:00 AM, coldest night of the year and this really rich actor is just going out to get Subway?” Trump Jr said. “Jussie may have been an average actor, but he’s a really really bad writer.”
In Trump Jr’s new book “Triggered” he dedicates a chapter to Smollett’s case, media bias from his perspective and social media censorship. (RELATED: ‘Whoopi Goldberg Didn’t Shake My Hand’: Don Jr. Reflects On His Interview With ‘The View’.)
WATCH:
