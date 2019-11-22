Rev. Franklin Graham Says Opposition To Trump Is Almost ‘Demonic’

Rev. Franklin Graham and talk show host Eric Metaxas claimed Thursday that there is a “demonic” origin to the opposition to President Donald Trump.

The son of the late evangelist Billy Graham was on the show to primarily discuss his Samaritan’s Purse project that distributes shoe boxes filled with essentials to needy children around the world in time for Christmas.

When the conversation turned to politics and Trump’s critics, Metaxas noted, “It’s a very bizarre situation to be living in a country where some people seem to exist to undermine the president of the United States. It’s just a bizarre time for most Americans.” (RELATED: Franklin Graham Claims He Was Banned From Facebook)

Graham suggested there was a spiritual root to the situation: “Well, I believe it’s almost a demonic power that is trying-”

“I would disagree,” Metaxas said. “It’s not almost demonic. You know and I know, at the heart, it’s a spiritual battle.”

Graham concurred and argued that the U.S. is enjoying prosperity due to Trump’s policies.

“If you look at what the president, just for our country, regardless of whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat, unemployment is at the lowest in 70 years,” Graham said. “More African-Americans are working, more Latinos are working, more Asians are working, more everybody are working. We have an economy that is just screaming forward. It’s incredible.” (RELATED: Atheists Clash With Franklin Graham Over Praying Football Coach)

Graham, who also added that a strong economy means Christians have more money to support their local churches, has been an ardent supporter of the president. He argues that despite some moral lapses in the past, Trump “defends the faith.”

Metaxas said that both he and Graham have been “vilified” by Trump’s opponents for backing the president, who they believe is held to an unreasonably high standard.

Graham was outspoken in his support of Justice Brett Kavanaugh when the judge was accused of sexual misconduct. Many object to Graham’s rejection of homosexuality and his criticism of radical Islam.

“It’s a bizarre situation that we’re in, that people seem only to have these standards for the president somehow,” Metaxas said.