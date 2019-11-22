Pete Davidson Says He’s Done Doing College Shows: ‘You’re Just Setting Yourself Up For Trouble’

Pete Davidson said he’s done with doing stand-up shows on college campuses and warned others that doing so “you’re just setting yourself up for trouble.”

"It makes doing college [shows] really hard," the 26-year-old comedian shared with Paper Magazine in a piece published Thursday.

"I refuse to do a college after this year 'cause it's like, you're just setting yourself up for trouble …," he added. "Comedy is just, like, getting destroyed."

Davidson continued, “Stand-up’s about to be about, like, sneakers. Like, ‘Hey, everyone like sneakers?’ You can’t talk about anything. You can’t.”

“The second you open your mouth and have an opinion, you lose money today,” the “Saturday Night Live” star shared. “And I don’t think that’s a safe place to live in.”

And the young comedian learned first hand when he found himself accused of using “abusive language” after his show at the University of Central Florida earlier this year, per the Washington Examiner.

Davidson can be heard on the clip posted on YouTube getting upset with the students who broke his no cellphone policy.

“If you film everything and not enjoy the show for f–king an hour then, like, I don’t gotta be here,” the “SNL” star said. “I could just give them their money back because I don’t give a f–k.”