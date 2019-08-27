Pete Davidson Goes Off On University Students Who Broke His No Cellphone Rule During Show

Comedian Pete Davidson reportedly went off the rails Monday night at his stand up show at the University of Central Florida, after students broke his no cell phone rule.

Davidson’s rant was aimed at a few students who were recording his show, according to a report published by Page Six.

here’s the video of pete davidson calling ucf fucking idiots ???????????? (not my vid) pic.twitter.com/i9Z76mZ8Y7 — ???????????????????? (@this_is_spiffy) August 27, 2019

“That’s what’s f**ked up. You were the one filming. That’s right, we’re embarrassing. That’s why the world is going to end in 25 years because you’re all f**king retarded,” Davidson ranted at the students in the middle of his show. “I meant it that way, idiots. You should f**king grow up. It says no phones…You’re just supposed to just like behave. I have to have my boy patrol you guys like you’re 5 years old? That’s f**king embarrassing.” (RELATED: Pete Davidson Admits He Needs His Mom To Get Laid)

“You should grow up,” he continued. “Where’s the next generation?…Don’t you want your parents to be proud of you?…Now we’ll continue.”

if you saw pete davidson tonight at ucf … we all came out of this uncomfortable ass experience closer together — ???????????????????? (@this_is_spiffy) August 27, 2019

so what the hell was that pete davidson set cause i just came out to have a good time and ended up getting scolded by a man who said he would fuck his friend’s kid pic.twitter.com/v57Ue5r4Zl — fran (@parkjihyeet) August 27, 2019

ucf students raise ur hand if u have ever felt personally victimized by pete davidson — sierra (@sierrawh_) August 27, 2019

Apparently, nobody in the room thought the rant was funny and Davidson ended up turning it into a motivational speech. The university even came out and called the comedian’s behavior “disappointing,” according to Page Six.

This doesn’t look that great for Davidson. If he’s going to get this upset about people using phones at his shows, then he should just take all the phones away at the beginning of the show. Otherwise, just let people record what they want to record.