Rich Lowry On Trump’s Successes And ‘The Case For Nationalism’

On the Friday interview edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we sit down with Rich Lowry, editor of National Review, about his new book, “The Case for Nationalism: How it Made Us Powerful, United, and Free.” Also, Chris “Fredo” Cuomo makes a clown of himself…again.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo thought he had himself a great idea to prove President Donald Trump a liar by showing it’s easy to overhear a cellphone conversation without it being on speakerphone. Like so much of what CNN does, it went horribly wrong and he ended up making himself look like a fool. We have the audio and mock him appropriately.

We sat down this week with Rich Lowry, editor of National Review and author of the new book, “The Case for Nationalism.” We cover a lot of ground, everything from true history of nationalism to the evolution of Donald Trump from wild card candidate to one of the most conservative presidents ever. It’s a fascinating interview.

