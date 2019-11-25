‘Today’ Show Host Hoda Kotb Is Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Joel Schiffman

“Today” show host Hoda Kotb announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Joel Schiffman.

The couple got engaged over the weekend, according to a report published Monday by Today. Kotb announced the news on the show.

“I have to tell you something that a friend of mine, a friend of ours, asked me to let you guys in on a secret,” Kotb said. “I’ll give you her initials. Her initials are Hoda Kotb, and she’s engaged.”

“My heart has literally been pounding,” she added. (RELATED: Hoda Kotb Officially Tapped To Replace Matt Lauer)

Kotb and Schiffman have been together for the past six years. In that time, the two have adopted two girls, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine.

The “Today” show anchor recalled the moment Schiffman popped the question while they were on vacation.

“We ended up having a little dinner on the beach,” she said. “And he was like, ‘I have something else I would like to say,’ and he said some beautiful things, and then he got down on one knee. Then he said, ‘Would you be my wife?”’

Kotb claimed she had no idea the proposal was coming.

“I was totally shocked,” she said. “He had a good poker face.”