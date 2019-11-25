Kim Kardashian Gives Her Thoughts On Meghan Markle And The Royal Family

Reality star Kim Kardashian claimed she can “empathize” with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when it comes to privacy issues.
Kardashian made the comments during an interview for “The Sunday Project,” according to a report published Sunday by news.com.au.
View this post on Instagram
This evening The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accompanied Her Majesty The Queen and members of @TheRoyalFamily to the annual @RoyalBritishLegion Festival of Remembrance. This special event, which has taken place every year since 1923 at the @RoyalAlbertHall, commemorates all those who have lost their lives in conflicts. • This year’s Festival marked the 75th anniversary of a number of crucial battles of 1944, with a particular emphasis on the collaboration and friendship of the British, Commonwealth and Allied armies who fought them. A unique tribute was given to acknowledge those involved both past and present, culminating in a special parade of some of the last surviving veterans who fought and served in 1944. • Their Royal Highnesses, who last year attended their first Festival of Remembrance together, were honoured to once again pay tribute to all casualties of war and remember those that have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. #FestivalOfRemembrance #WeWillRememberThem Photo © PA / Royal British Legion
“I think everyone has their own journey,” Kardashian reportedly said. “I think their journey is extremely personal, with — you know, what his mother [Princess Diana] experienced and how her life was so affected by the spotlight and by paparazzi.”
Princess Diana was killed in a car crash after being chased by paparazzi in Paris in 1997. She was only 36 years old at the time. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Refutes Tabloid Rumors In Court Documents)
Markle and Prince Harry recently confirmed they would be taking a six week break from royal duties after the Duchess opened up about how hard it was being a mother in the royal spotlight.
“I don’t think anyone can really understand what that’s like except for them,” Kardashian said of Markle and Prince Harry. “But I think as I’m older and as I have kids, what I would want for them is just the safest place.”
“I can definitely empathize with their — empathize with their need for having a secure, safe place and taking time for themselves and having privacy when they need it.”