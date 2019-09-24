REPORT: Meghan Markle Is Missing Engagement Ring In Photos From South Africa Trip

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was missing one important thing in her photos from her South Africa trip.

Markle and Prince Harry are currently on the Royal tour of Africa, and the Duchess’ engagement ring seems to have been left back in Britain, according to a report published Tuesday by Page Six.

Instead of wearing her three-diamond engagement ring and matching wedding band, Markle has been spotted wearing a simple gold wedding band and a turquoise marquis ring designed by Los Angeles jeweler Jennifer Meyer.

It wouldn’t be that odd that the Duchess chose to leave her engagement ring in a safe place, but there is allegedly an interesting reason for Markle’s decision to sport another ring instead. (RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly Banned Their Neighbors From Speaking To Them)

Markle reportedly wanted to be “low key” when meeting and greeting the public in South Africa, according to a report published by Hello!

Meghan Markle Ditched Her 3-Carat Diamond Engagement Ring for This Important Reason https://t.co/rKT88Dp8T0 pic.twitter.com/nF026rMUKJ — PureWow (@PureWow) September 24, 2019

I guess I can kind of see why she would want to be more low key, but everyone already knows what the engagement ring looks like so instead not wearing her ring gives off a weird vibe. It’s like trying to hide how much money you have when you’re clearly very rich.