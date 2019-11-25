Media Unleashes Criticism After Trump Brings Hero Dog To White House

The media went after President Donald Trump on Monday during Conan’s visit to the White House, attacking him for a litany of reasons, including making jokes to the press and not standing close enough to the dog.

Conan, who is credited with getting ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi to kill himself during a special forces raid last month, went to the White House on Monday to visit with Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and Vice President Mike Pence. While many people used the moment to celebrate the dog’s heroic actions, some members of the media fretted about Trump’s behavior during the event.

Some journalists and pundits seemed concerned, for example, that the president made a joke about the dog being in a good mood, suggesting that if he weren’t, he might go after the press. (RELATED: Here Are The First Photos From The Aftermath Of The Raid That Killed ISIS Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi)

In which the president of the United States tells this reporter (me) it’s a good thing this military dog is not in a bad mood today. pic.twitter.com/4MtlxpmNUn — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) November 25, 2019

“Conan is a tough cookie,” we learn. Still nothing about his breed. Trump repeatedly “jokes” about siccing the dog on journalists. Also, again, his command of the language rivals (maybe) a five-year-old. Terrifying 3/3 — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) November 25, 2019

President Trump brings out Conan the Special Forces dog from the al Baghdadi raid. President Trump says Conan is trained to attack if you open your mouth – and warns the press to be careful. pic.twitter.com/zzLyQFOjbY — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) November 25, 2019

“Trump threatens to sic Army dog on reporters during bizarre presentation: ‘If you open your mouths you will be attacked!’” Raw Story fretted.

Others pointed out that Trump did not stand directly next to the dog nor pet him, which CNN contributor Joan Walsh called “terrifying.”

This is terrifying. Trump and Melania exude coldness to Conan the hero dog. Melania, whose coat is slightly macabre (to me, but others may find it lovely), moves away from Conan multiple times. 1/3 https://t.co/s9T3Y4ZYTn — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) November 25, 2019

“Watch how Trump continually keeps his distance from Conan the dog while Pence is perfectly comfortable next to him,” Oliver Willis, a writer with the American Independent, tweeted.

Watch how Trump continually keeps his distance from Conan the dog while Pence is perfectly comfortable next to him. pic.twitter.com/N8IJNGLj6r — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 25, 2019

Kate Bennett, a White House reporter with CNN, insinuated that the president was incorrect to refer to Conan as a “dangerous” and “vicious” dog because Pence was able to pet him, seemingly ignoring the fact that special forces dogs are extensively trained.

. @realDonaldTrump talked about what a dangerous and vicious dog Conan was while @VP simultaneously petted it and put his hand near his mouth. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/xCVOs9sXiV — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) November 25, 2019

Comedian Frankie Boyle offered his own take that Conan did not deserve to be awarded, pointing out that “two children died” during the al-Baghdadi raid. However, the children were reportedly killed when al-Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest, and were not killed by the dog or other U.S. forces.