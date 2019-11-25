US

Media Unleashes Criticism After Trump Brings Hero Dog To White House

Amber Athey White House Correspondent

The media went after President Donald Trump on Monday during Conan’s visit to the White House, attacking him for a litany of reasons, including making jokes to the press and not standing close enough to the dog.

Conan, who is credited with getting ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi to kill himself during a special forces raid last month, went to the White House on Monday to visit with Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and Vice President Mike Pence. While many people used the moment to celebrate the dog’s heroic actions, some members of the media fretted about Trump’s behavior during the event.

Some journalists and pundits seemed concerned, for example, that the president made a joke about the dog being in a good mood, suggesting that if he weren’t, he might go after the press. (RELATED: Here Are The First Photos From The Aftermath Of The Raid That Killed ISIS Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi)

WATCH:

“Trump threatens to sic Army dog on reporters during bizarre presentation: ‘If you open your mouths you will be attacked!’” Raw Story fretted.

Others pointed out that Trump did not stand directly next to the dog nor pet him, which CNN contributor Joan Walsh called “terrifying.”

“Watch how Trump continually keeps his distance from Conan the dog while Pence is perfectly comfortable next to him,” Oliver Willis, a writer with the American Independent, tweeted.

Kate Bennett, a White House reporter with CNN, insinuated that the president was incorrect to refer to Conan as a “dangerous” and “vicious” dog because Pence was able to pet him, seemingly ignoring the fact that special forces dogs are extensively trained.

Comedian Frankie Boyle offered his own take that Conan did not deserve to be awarded, pointing out that “two children died” during the al-Baghdadi raid. However, the children were reportedly killed when al-Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest, and were not killed by the dog or other U.S. forces.