Poll: Independents Flip On Impeachment, Now Vastly Opposed After First Two Weeks Of Public Hearings

Independent voters are not nearly as concerned with impeaching President Donald Trump as politicians and media elites are, according to data collected by Politico and analyzed by Vanity Fair.

62 percent of surveyed independents claimed the issue is “more important to politicians than it is to me” while 61 percent answered the same way when asked about the media. Conversely, only 22 percent and 23 percent answered the respective questions in the negative.

Furthermore – when asked to rank 11 issues as top priorities – impeachment placed last among independents, with just 27 percent ranking it as the top priority. For comparison, 74 percent selected the deficit, 72 percent selected healthcare, and 70 percent selected infrastructure spending as the top priority.

Vanity Fair’s data marks a drastic shift on the issue. In October, polling from Gallup found that 53 percent of independents supported removing Trump from office while 44 percent opposed. A separate Morning Consult poll conducted in November – prior to the public impeachment hearings – found that 49 percent of independents supported and 34 percent opposed Trump’s removal. (RELATED: Trump Approval Rating Hits Net Positive As Support For Impeachment Plummets)

According to Gallup, independents make up 38 percent of the electorate in early November, a greater electorate than both Republicans and Democrats, which recorded 30 and 31 percent respectively.