Poll: Trump Approval Rating Hits Net Positive As Support For Impeachment Plummets

President Donald Trump’s approval rating now sits at a net positive as House Democrats move to impeach, a new poll shows.

The president’s approval rating climbed to 48% approval compared to a 47% disapproval, while support for impeachment has plummeted from 48% to 43%, according to a poll published Thursday by Emerson.

The reason for the Trump surge appears to be Independents, who are tiring of the impeachment saga that has brought Washington D.C. to a halt in recent weeks. (RELATED: Impeachment Proceedings Usually Move Swiftly, But Democrats Are Playing It Slow)

The poll showed that 49% of Independent voters now oppose impeachment, with just 34% supporting it. This is a massive change from October, where 48% of Independent voters supported impeachment, while just 39% of those voters opposed it.

Additionally, the poll showed Trump leading Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg on the national stage, with the president in a statistical tie with Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. The poll was conducted from November 17-20, and surveyed 1,092 registered voters, with a margin of error of roughly 2.9%.

The stunning poll was published on the same day that the House of Representatives wrapped up two weeks of public impeachment hearings related to Trump’s July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, where Trump urged Zelensky to investigate Ukrainian business associated with the Democratic Party and the Biden family.

This poll stands in contrast to most national polls, which have typically shown the president’s approval rating in the low 40’s. However, other recent polls have shown support for impeachment declining among Independent and swing-state voters. Just 40% of voters in the crucial state of Wisconsin support House Democrats’ impeachment probe, according to a poll published earlier this week by Marquette University Law School.