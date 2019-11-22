Trump Confirms He Would Want The Senate To Hold An Impeachment Trial

President Donald Trump confirmed Friday that he would like to see an impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate, and indicated that he would call on Hunter Biden, House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, and the whistleblower to testify.

The president reportedly met with Senate Republicans on Thursday and the group agreed that the Senate would hold a trial if the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump. Trump confirmed the news during a phone interview with Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” on Friday morning, and gave his three picks for who should testify.

“Well there’s only one person I want more than ‘Where’s Hunter,'” the president said, referring to his nickname for Hunter Biden, “and that is Adam Schiff.”

“I want to see Adam Schiff testify about the whistleblower, who is a fake whistleblower,” Trump asserted.

WATCH:

The president criticized Schiff for reading a fabricated version of his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and for allowing his staffers to speak to the anonymous whistleblower before that individual filed his or her complaint.

Trump also called on the whistleblower to testify and asserted that “everybody” knows the whistleblower’s identity, but declined to name that person on air.

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., caused an uproar several weeks ago when he shared a news article from RealClearPolitics that purported to identify the whistleblower. (RELATED: Donald Trump Jr. Defends Whistleblower Tweet, References Drudge Report)