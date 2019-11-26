Emilia Clarke Says The Battle Of Winterfell Was The Beginning Of The End For Daenerys On ‘Game Of Thrones’

Emilia Clarke things Daenerys’ downfall in “Game of Thrones” all started at one pivotal moment.

Daenerys met a bloody end on the hit HBO show after it looked like she had all the tools necessary for the Iron Throne. According to the woman behind the legendary character, it all started after defeating the Night King and losing Jorah. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

“Especially at this point, there’s a lot of anger – she’s got all of that in her to put into this fight. It’s not just the matter at hand, but I think because of everything at an emotional level that’s gone on, she’s able to go into her cold-blooded side,” Clarke explained about Dany’s fall after the battle of Winterfell during a special on the season eight DVD, according to The Sun.

Obviously, we all know where Dany went from the battle of Winterfell. She torched King’s Landing to the ground, massacred a bunch of innocent people, ruled the throne for a hot minute and then Jon Snow murdered her.

I think it’s safe to say Clarke hit the nail on the head here when pinpointing when it all started to fall apart. I think she’s correct.

Having said that, there’s also an argument to be made that none of that stuff would have happened if Jon had just had sex with her in episode five before the King’s Landing massacre.

All she was looking for was a little love. He’d done it before, and his moral stand cost people their lives. Thanks Jon!

It’s all a damn shame. I really wanted Dany on the throne. It would have been a comeback story for the ages. Instead, we got a trash ending to what had been an epic show.