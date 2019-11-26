Game Of Thrones Sends Cryptic ‘Winter Is Coming’ Tweet

The internet was whipped up into a frenzy late Monday afternoon due to a single “Game of Thrones” tweet.

The HBO show's official Twitter page tweeted out the famous saying, "Winter is coming," and it immediately caught fire.

As of this moment, the tweet has nearly 90,000 RTs.

Winter is coming. — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) November 25, 2019

Now, I want to be clear that I honestly have no idea at all what this could be in reference to. Obviously, it’s a famous saying from the show.

However, the “GoT” Twitter account has been pretty inactive lately. In fact, that’s only the second tweet in the entire month of November, and the other tweet is about a nomination for a Grammy award.

Music is here.

Congratulations to @Djawadi_Ramin on his Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media #GRAMMYs nomination for #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/k4VrCu3gHh — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) November 20, 2019

Is there something major coming down the pipeline that HBO has somehow managed to successfully keep secret from the whole world?

I doubt it. I highly-doubt it. There’s no chance in hell HBO has managed to keep major “Game of Thrones” news on the down low for months.

The reality is that this probably means nothing. Hell, it might just mean it’s about to actually start getting colder outside.

Either way, fans are going to read into this a ton. That much I can guarantee you. Given how bad the ending of season eight was, fans are clamoring for new content and redemption.

Will we get it? Almost certainly not. Don’t get your hopes up, folks. I’d be willing to bet just about anything this means next to nothing.