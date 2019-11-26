DC Strip Club Employees Recall ‘Suspecting’ Hunter Biden Smoked Crack: Report

Employees at a DC strip club suspect Hunter Biden used the VIP room to smoke crack, they told the New York Post.

Biden was a regular at Archibald’s, a gentleman’s club located just a few blocks from the White House, and spent thousands of dollars in the VIP room there — and on at least one occasion, he was suspected of using that VIP room to smoke crack, according to a report from Page Six.

James Ritter, a former managing partner at Archibald’s, recounted the incident that he said took place in late 2018. “There was a smell of burning styrofoam in the VIP room. We told him nothing illegal can go on here. We didn’t see anything illegal. After he was spoken to, the smell stopped,” Ritter explained to Page Six. “VIP employees suspected it was crack.”

Ritter also claimed that Biden paid his considerable tab with credit cards that did not have his name on them, something that was technically against Archibald’s usual policy which required customers’ credit cards to match photo identification. “Hunter was a bit of an exception,” Ritter added.

Ranko Petrovic, a security worker at Archibald’s, told Page Six that Biden was a regular visitor and although he would often “hole up” in the VIP room and drink while he was in town, no one at the club had any problem with him. (RELATED: Graham Makes His Move — Requests Documents On Ukraine, Joe And Hunter Biden)

Biden, 49, has admitted to a number of stints in rehab for addiction and alcoholism — and once in 2016 after a crack binge.