Sam Hunt Out At NASCAR Awards Following DUI Arrest

Country superstar Sam Hunt will no longer be performing at this year’s annual Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards following his DUI arrest.

A rep for the 34-year-old country singer confirmed the news that the singer was out of the lineup at the upcoming awards show in Nashville, per RollingStone magazine in a piece published Tuesday.

It comes after NASCAR announced Hunt would be performing at the annual ceremony, set for December 5th, which honors 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and other top drivers.

As previously reported, the "Take Your Time" hitmaker was pulled over last week in Nashville after he was spotted allegedly crossing the center divide several times in his vehicle. Witnesses claimed he was also swerving down the road.

The report from TMZ went on to explain that the country singer reportedly was searching all around for his identification, while police say it was openly sitting on his lap. Authorities also said they spotted two empty beer cans next to the singer.

Hunt then took a field sobriety test and the singer reportedly showed several signs of impairment on all tests conducted. The test also reportedly showed his blood-alcohol level at .173. That is more than twice the legal limit.

The country star later issued a statement in which he apologized for a “poor and selfish decision” to drive after drinking. And promised it wouldn’t “happen again.