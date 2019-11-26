Watch 4 Clips From The Upcoming ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘Danger Crossing’

Four clips from the upcoming “SEAL Team” episode “Danger Crossing” have been released.

The plot of the eighth episode of season three, according to CBS’ press center, is, “While Jason is sidelined with an injury, Ray takes over as Bravo 1 and leads the team on a mission to rescue a marine pilot who was shot down in enemy territory.” (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team’ Explores Jason’s Future In Great Episode ‘The Ones You Can’t See’)

There are several things to dig into with these clips. Bravo is brief on the mission in one, Jason agrees to have surgery in one, Sonny and Jason have a heart-to-heart and Sonny blows off Davis in another.

You can watch all four of them below.

This sounds like it’s going to be a classic “SEAL Team” episode. We’ve got a great mission of rescuing a downed pilot, and it looks like there’ll be plenty of great storylines off of the battlefield.

Jason going through with surgery should keep Ray in charge of Bravo for the foreseeable future, which is something I predicted after last week’s episode.

Sonny’s issues with Davis also don’t appear to be ending anytime soon.

This has been one hell of a fun season of “SEAL Team,” and I don’t expect it to slow down one bit going forward.

With “Danger Crossing” up next, I have no doubt at all that fans are in for a very fun time.

Tune in Wednesday night on CBS to watch it all go down. It should be an epic time and Jason, Ray, Clay, Sonny and the rest of Bravo get down to work.