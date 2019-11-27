Buttigieg Promises To Return Donations From Lawyers Who Represented Kavanaugh

South Bend Mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg has pledged to return campaign donations from two lawyers who represented Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing.

According to a Wednesday report from The Guardian, the campaign claimed to have “overlooked” the connection between the two women and Kavanaugh and took the donations by mistake.

Buttigieg’s campaign received $7,200 from Alexandra Walsh – $3,150 of which had already been returned because it exceeded limits – and attended a fundraiser in July that was co-hosted by the Washington lawyer. Buttigieg also received $2,800 from Beth Wilkinson, Walsh’s law partner, who also represented Kavanaugh.

Walsh and Wilkinson both belong to Wilkinson Walsh Eskovitz, the Washington law firm that represented Kavanaugh after he was accused of sexual misconduct by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

Are we supposed to believe that this campaign did not know who the sponsors were of a major fundraiser in DC? Either they are lying or they are very stupid. Was Joel Kaplan a co-host? Why won’t @PeteButtigieg divulge his bundlers? https://t.co/ILq1fAkLCt — Jodi Jacobson (@jljacobson) November 27, 2019

Saying that no one on the campaign had realized the error until reporters from The Guardian asked about the donations, a spokesperson for Buttigieg added, “[Kavanaugh] should have never been put on the Supreme Court and this campaign will not accept donations from those who played a role in making that happen. Accordingly, we will be returning this contribution and others from this firm.”

Buttigieg’s campaign was not the only 2020 Democratic presidential campaign to receive donations from Wilkinson. Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris reportedly received $1,000, and Democratic Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet and Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand each received $2,800. (RELATED: Meghan McCain: Mayor Pete Polls ‘Much Lower Than Trump’ With Black Americans)

According to a report from HuffPost, only Buttigieg’s campaign has pledged to return the donations.