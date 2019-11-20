Harris Tweet About Always Working For ‘The People’ Backfires

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris bragged on Twitter Wednesday about never having held a non-government job.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg urged presidential candidates to disclose income from when they worked in the private sector after agreeing to release more tax returns from when he worked at McKinsey & Co., a management consulting firm. Harris tweeted in response to this news that disclosing her number would be easy, because she has only worked for “The People.”

Easy. $0. For my entire career, I’ve only had one client: The People. https://t.co/qp1EX4ouGz — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 20, 2019

Although Harris has never worked in the private sector, her life of government service has been good to her. The presidential candidate is worth around $6 million, which she shares with her husband Douglas Emhoff, Forbes previously reported. Assets include multiple multi-million dollars homes and retirement accounts worth over $1 million.

Harris gained a substantial pay raise in book advance payments from publisher Penguin Random House for her book “The Truths We Hold.” She listed over $550,000 in a 2019 financial disclosure from these advance payments, Forbes reported. This book, one of three that she has written, came out in January and sold over 50,000 copies. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Campaign Team Mimics The Tweet That Came Back To Bite Hillary Clinton)

Buttigieg, who previously worked in the private sector before moving into a government job, is worth about $100,000 according to Forbes. This makes him one of the least wealthy 2020 Democratic candidates.

