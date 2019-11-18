Politics

Buttigieg Under Fire For Husband’s Photo At Holocaust Memorial

South Bend Mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (L) speaks beside husband Chasten Glezman at the West Side Democratic Club during a Dyngus Day celebration event on Monday, April 22, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is riding high in Iowa polls, but not even that could prevent him from being dragged on social media for a photo posted by his husband.

Chasten Buttigieg posted the photo, which shows the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, in April of 2017 during a trip to Germany. It was captioned simply, “This guy.”

The two were married in June of 2018, just over a year after the photo was taken. (RELATED: Buttigieg Leads The Pack In Iowa According To New Monmouth Poll)

The photo began recirculating over the weekend after NBC reporter Ben Kesslen dug it up, and the social media response was swift.

A few pointed out a possible connection to a trend in Grindr profile photos taken in that exact spot.

Even LGBT+ publisher Pink News did not appear to have Buttigieg’s back, publishing a story Monday that referred to the photo as “tone deaf.”

Buttigieg, who is leading in Iowa in several polls, also ran into trouble after claiming that he was supported by several prominent African Americans who had not actually offered their support.